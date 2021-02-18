Mars Perseverance rover rocket engines designed by WNY aerospace engineering company

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Technology made here in Western New York is making this mission to Mars possible.

Rocket engines made by Moog in Elma steered the rover to the red planet.

Moog’s throttling valves also made sure it landed safely this afternoon.

Local engineers say the successful landing of the rover Perseverance is proof of their hard work paying off.

“It’s another step in man kinds evolution in space exploration. I think one thing that this particular mission does well is it’s another step forward in another huge milestone in our space exploration for us to base future mission on.” Steve McDonald, Moog Propulsion Engineering Manager

Moog’s control valves will also help keep the rover clean so it can drill for samples during this long mission.