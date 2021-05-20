Mask guideline outrage continues, child care programs & medical experts weigh in

KENMORE, N.Y. – Just as many New Yorkers are taking off their masks, now the state is telling kids in day care programs and summer camps to put masks on.

That has sparked an outcry from parents and child care program workers, all of whom say young children were never required to do this until now.

The guidelines released Wednesday say kids ages 2 and older should wear masks most of the day, even when they are outside, except in certain circumstances.

The same guidelines go on to say that fully vaccinated staff must also wear masks in order

That has some concerned about how this could affect those kids.

Jason Durkin is dad to three little ones with another on the way. He had some relatable thoughts most parents can empathize with.

“I can’t keep my daughter’s pants on, I can’t keep my son’s shoes on…I couldn’t imagine wrestling them to keep a mask on their face all day,” he said. “I don’t want to do that anybody else’s children either. That’s up to them, That’s up to the families.”

Durkin is also the director at Creative Child day care in Kenmore.

He joins a chorus of child care workers asking why New York State is changing course by now requiring these young children to wear a mask, just as vaccinated New York adults are now taking their masks off.

“This was the one place I tried to make – we tried to make – a seamless transition for these kids while they’re in care. I don’t want them to know anything about COVID or any of the crazy stuff us adults have had to do this past year,” he said.

Mary Jastrzab is a registered nurse and health consultant for both Creative Child and Blue Giraffe day care in Tonawanda.

“We’ve been able to really do a good job at both of our centers through the entire pandemic. And now to come down with stricter guidelines on children and families seems prohibitive,” she said. “Just when people are starting to get back to work and back to their normal lives, now you’re going to have parents have to make a decision, ‘Do I want my child to wear a mask all day long in the hot summer months?’”

If mask mandates continue, she worries this could affect the youngest children at day cares.

“I think we all have concerns on how this will impact long-term speech development and long-term development of those emotional cues,” she said.

Jastrzab explains that babies watch how adults form words. They also look at adults’ facial expressions to learn emotion and to decide if a care giver is someone they trust.

“So if I’m smiling at a baby, they’re smiling back at me. if I’m singing and interacting and playing with children, then they’re interacting with me, and that is lost when an adult is wearing a mask all day. When children are not able to see their teachers smile at them,” she said.

Durkin said he tried to raise this concern to state a year ago. Now, he says, it’s time to revisit these potential impacts on developing babies.

“How words are formed when we read to the children, and you can emphasize the certain sounds each letter makes. I’m just concerned down the line the developmental impact regarding speech for the infants in our class now a few years from now,” he said.

All of these child care centers are looking to the state Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) for help. News 4 reached out to OCFS asking if and when it will provide clarity to these programs. A spokesperson wrote back the following statement:

“The state guidance is consistent with updated CDC guidance, which

says children ages two and older should wear masks. Children under 12 are not

yet eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, but as we know, they can still get

and spread the virus, so it is important that we protect children’s health

until they become vaccine eligible. The guidance allows for children to be

unmasked outside under certain conditions, where the spread of the virus is

less likely. Child care providers are encouraged to schedule as much outdoor

programming as possible, especially now that warmer weather is here.

Child care programs are required to report infection data to the state

weekly. The state’s child care programs continue to report COVID cases in

children even as the overall infection rate is going down. State regulators

will assist child care providers with complying with the guidance.”

State lawmakers also weighed in on Thursday. State senators Rob Ortt and Ed Rath have called on Governor Andrew Cuomo or the legislature to resolve the issue.