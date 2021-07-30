Masks still optional at Tops and Wegmans as Erie County moves into ‘substantial’ risk of transmission category

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops Markets and Wegmans says their guests still have the choice of if they’d like to wear a mask or not inside their stores as long as fully vaccinated.

Tops told News 4 if guests are fully vaccinated and want to shop at their stores they can do so with or without a face covering. Those without the vaccine are required to wear a mask.

Wegmans is taking a similar stance noting that fully vaccinated customers and employees don’t need to wear a mask, but this could change based on local and state mandates.

Erie County moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classification as a “substantial” risk of transmission after 99 new coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday. Under this classification, the Erie County Department of Health and CDC are recommending that owners of private businesses require mask wearing for everyone. This is a recommendation, not a mandate.

Tops Markets says they will continue to monitor new CDC guidance, announcements from local and state officials.

“At this time masks are optional for fully vaccinated customers and Tops associates in our stores. We will continue to monitor any new guidance set forth by the CDC as well as any local or state governing office that would mandate that masks are required indoors and adjust accordingly,” a Tops spokesperson said.

Here’s the policy from Wegmans’ website:

“We continue to review any new masking guidelines from the CDC, and adhere to any local or state mandates that require masks indoors. At this time, fully vaccinated customers and employees are no longer required to wear a face covering in our stores, except where mandated at the state or local level.”