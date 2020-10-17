Matt Urban Hope House Apartments now accepting applications for tenants

(WIVB) – The Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center of WNY is currently accepting applications for tenants at its newly rehabbed apartment building at the Matt Urban Hope House Apartments, 243 Sears Street.

The former Public School #57 now features studio, one and two bedroom units with on-site laundry facilities, professional on-site management and an on-site community center.

To qualify for one of the 27 units, applicants must meet eligibility requirements and be facing homelessness with a mental health disability in the household.

Interested persons are encouraged to please call BestSelf at 716-449-3372 or the Matt Urban Center at 716-893-7222 x222 for more information or to set up an application appointment.