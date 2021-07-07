Mayor Brown: Buffalo Police will help build bonds in the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Police officers in Buffalo are going to start connecting with the community more after the pandemic strained many relationships.



Mayor Byron Brown says the police department is going to take part in several activities to build bonds with those who live in the Queen City.



“Our officers love working with the community, getting into the community, and spending time with the members of the community. That kind of relationship helps to improve the quality of life in our city and all of our neighborhoods.”

City officials say they’re increasing patrols, awareness, and outreach in all neighborhoods where violence is on the rise.