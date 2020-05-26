Mayor Brown: Buffalo restaurants, businesses can soon apply to use outside area for social distancing

Breaking News
City of Tonawanda police officer shot multiple times; suspect in custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday that restaurants and small businesses in Buffalo can soon apply to use city sidewalks around their buildings to keep customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brown says the city wants to help businesses as much as it can through the reopening process and says although Western New York is still in phase one, it’s not too early to plan ahead.

“This particular plan assists restaurants and small businesses with their social distancing needs as they work on plans to reopen,” Brown said.

The application to apply will go live on ReOpen Buffalo June 1.

