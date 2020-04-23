Mayor Brown: City hall employees to work from home after shutdown

1  of  3
BUFFALO,N.Y.(WIVB)–Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says after the coronavirus shutdown ends, many city workers will still be working from home.

It’s part of an effort to cut city hall’s carbon footprint by forty percent. The mayor says by having more city hall employees working from home the city will save on utilities and more parking spots downtown will open up.

“Going forward we need to implement the lessons we learned from this new normal. we are building our infrastructure so that the city operations can continue uninterrupted for future weasther events and emergencies. this is good for our taxpayers, workers and businesses,” Brown said.

The mayor says the full plan will be unveiled after the shutdown ends

