BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The mayor of Buffalo hosted a celebration for Black History Month Thursday.

Mayor Byron Brown honored members of Buffalo’s Black community for their outstanding community service. He also spoke about Black history in buffalo and achievements being made Thursday.

“I am proud to say that in city government, Buffalo now has its most diverse workforce in the entire history of the City of Buffalo. And that is a city founded in 1832, and that is something we can all be proud of,” Mayor Brown said.

News 4 is also recognizing Black history in Buffalo. If you missed Thursday’s airing of “Honoring Black History: Mind, Body, and Soul,” you can catch it this weekend.

It’s airing again here on the CW23 WNLO on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.