Mayor Brown hands out free masks in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown was handing out masks at the Kenfield Langfield development Saturday.The mayor says the city has enough masks to make sure anyone living in Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority is protected.

He added that with warmer weather on its way and people headed outside, keeping your face covered is important.

“To protect our community, every resident needs to wear a mask. Any every child older than 2 years old that comes out in public needs to wear a mask,” Brown said.

The mayor is also reminding everyone to fill out their census.He stressed that an accurate count will help Buffalo get more federal money to recover from COVID-19.

