Mayor Brown, Josh Norman announce new program helping support local businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Mayor Byron Brown and Bills Cornerback Josh Norman are teaming up to help support local small businesses.

Brown announced the new initiative Buffalo Business Blitz Tuesday that will provide grants of up to $2,500 each to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions this holiday season.

“I’ve been a lot of places in my lifetime, and Buffalo is one of those cities where you instantly

feel at home. Witnessing how Buffalonians support each other makes me want to do as much as I can for this city. Small businesses are the heartbeat of this place. Unique shops, great food, and awesome service mean so much more when you know you are supporting your neighbors and friends,” Norman said.

The All Pro player is donating $25,000 from his own pocket and challenging others to do the same.

“I didn’t want to cut a check and walk away. I wanted to do something that would make a difference for the small business owners who are hurting the most right now. I’m calling on local business leaders and philanthropists to add to our donation so we can support as many small businesses as possible.”

For information on how you can contribute or to register your business, visit www.starz24.org.All donations must be received by December 26.



LATEST: