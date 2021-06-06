Mayor Brown meets with family of critically injured BPD officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says he’s met with the family of the Buffalo officer who was critically injured in a crash Thursday.

At the time of this article, officer Jonathan Negron remains in a medically induced coma. He suffered severe head trauma after a light pole pierced the front of his patrol car during a chase.

Negron was listed in critical condition.

Mayor Brown says everything that can be done for Negron is being done.

