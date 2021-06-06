Mayor Brown meets with family of critically injured BPD officer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says he’s met with the family of the Buffalo officer who was critically injured in a crash Thursday.

At the time of this article, officer Jonathan Negron remains in a medically induced coma. He suffered severe head trauma after a light pole pierced the front of his patrol car during a chase.

Negron was listed in critical condition.

Mayor Brown says everything that can be done for Negron is being done.

News 4 will bring you the latest developments on officer Negron’s condition as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories