Mayor Brown presents check to WNY Gold Star mothers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Western New York Gold Star mothers have gotten a nice boost to help serve veterans families in need.

Mayor Byron Brown presented the organization with a check for more than $3,000 that was raised in a benefit concert and auction last year.

That campaign, which the mayor helped start in 2017, has collected $60,000 for veterans organizations so far.

We’ll have the full story on the creative way the money for this latest donation was raised and the emotional story of what inspired it on News 4 this Sunday.