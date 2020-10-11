Mayor Brown proclaims October Italian-Heritage Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown joined members of the Italian-Heritage Federation to announce that October is officially recognized as Italian-Heritage Month in the city of Buffalo.



The federation came together at St. Anthony’s Church to celebrate. Back in July, both parties announced they removed the Christopher Columbus statue as a proactive measure.



Sunday, they announced a reenvisioned statue called “The Promised Land”

that will honor Italian and Buffalo heritage.

“It’s a tribute for all immigrants who have come to Buffalo, and as we know currently our West Side is one of the most diverse communities in Buffalo. This is also a tribute to all those who’ve come from a different place for a better way of life. Overcoming all the obstacles their way. Those being prejudice, racism, language barriers, or being outcasted for their faith and customs, they are our heroes because of that and we owe it to them” said president Peter Lojacono.



Italian Heritage Month was first celebrated nationwide 31 years ago.