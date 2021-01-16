Mayor Brown thanks police for handling son’s mental health episode

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Mayor Byron Brown is speaking out about an incident that happened Friday night where he says his son experienced a mental health episode.
Buffalo Police confirm that officers were called after Byron Brown Jr., 30, broke through windows of a Linwood Avenue apartment in an attempt to gain access to a friend’s apartment above the one he broke into.
The tenants and landlords are not pressing charges, and Brown will pay to fix the windows.
Officers brought him to ECMC to be evaluated.
Mayor Brown released the following statement regarding the incident:
Last night, my son, Byron, experienced a mental health episode that required professional help. My family and I are grateful that the individual who called for assistance recognized that Byron needed professional medical attention, and for the police response, which ensured his safe transport to a hospital where he is getting the care he needs. Throughout the pandemic, the absence of reliable support systems and the isolation that results from social distancing has undoubtedly had an effect on all of us, but also creates additional barriers and risks for people with mental health issues. We ask that his privacy be respected as he recovers. We are grateful for all of the support that we have in our community.