Mayor Brown thanks police for handling son’s mental health episode

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Mayor Byron Brown is speaking out about an incident that happened Friday night where he says his son experienced a mental health episode.

Buffalo Police confirm that officers were called after Byron Brown Jr., 30, broke through windows of a Linwood Avenue apartment in an attempt to gain access to a friend’s apartment above the one he broke into.



The tenants and landlords are not pressing charges, and Brown will pay to fix the windows.

Officers brought him to ECMC to be evaluated.

Mayor Brown released the following statement regarding the incident: