Mayor Byron Brown introduces recommended $519 million 2020-2021 City of Buffalo budget that anticipates $65 million in federal disaster relief

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is proposing a $519 million budget for 2020-2021 that would keep the City of Buffalo workforce in tact while providing tax relief for residents and supporting youth employment.

Mayor Brown announced the recommended budget on Friday. The budget anticipates the Queen City receiving $65 million in federal disaster relief, which will be used to make up for shortfalls in the city’s revenue due to COVID-19 and expenses the city has taken on to combat the pandemic.

The recommended budget includes a freeze of the city’s tax levy at the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year to allow the city to reduce tax rates because of the updated property tax reevaluation.

Homestead rates will go from $18.47 per $1,000 of assessed value to $9.99 per $1,000. Non-homestead rates will go from $29.49 per $1,000 of assessed value to $16.75 per $1,000.

This will result in most residents’ and business owners’ property taxes to either stay the same as last year or be reduced.

The recommended budget promotes youth employment by having the Mayor’s Summer Youth employees and interns hired as part of a Census Outreach Corps to help residents complete their 2020 Census questionnaires, starting in July.

If the federal government doesn’t come through with the funding, the city will be “forced to make painful decisions that will impact essential city services and greatly harm the economic advances we have made in Buffalo over the last decade,” a press release from the mayor’s office cautioned on Friday.

Brown says the city is prepared to borrow money if necessary to keep its workforce and services whole, but it’s the less desirable option.

You can find the entire recommended 2020-2021 budget here.