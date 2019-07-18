Cooling centers to open with oppressive heat bearing down outside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cooling centers will open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to aid city residents suffering from the heat and don’t have access to air conditioning, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced on Thursday.

The mayor says this comes the National Weather Service’s forecast of “oppressively warm and humid” conditions.

“With the season’s hottest weather expected to settle over Buffalo this weekend, we’re asking residents to protect themselves and other from the potential effects of extreme heat,” said Brown, D-Buffalo.

Several of the centers will open Friday and continue to operate throughout the weekend.

City pools and splash pads will also be open.

Below is a list of cooling centers and their hours of operation for Friday:

City of Buffalo

AUTUMNWOOD SENIOR CENTER 1800 Clinton Street 8AM-4PM

THE BELLE CENTER 104 Maryland Street 8:30AM-9PM

DELAVAN-GRIDER COMMUNITY CENTER 977 E. Delavan Avenue 8AM–8 PM

DOROTHY J. COLLIER COMMUNITY CENTER 118 E. Utica Street 8:30AM-1PM

EDWARD SAUNDERS COMMUNITY CENTER 2777 Bailey Avenue 9AM-9PM

GEORGE K. ARTHUR COMMUNITY CENTER 2056 Genesee Street 9AM-6PM

GLORIA J. PARKS COMMUNITY CENTER 3242 Main Street 8AM-9PM

HENNEPIN COMMUNITY CENTER 24 Ludington Street 9AM-6PM

HISPANIC UNITED OF BUFFALO 254 Virginia Street 8:30AM-3:30PM

NORTHWEST BUFFALO COMMUNITY CENTER 155 Lawn Avenue 8:30AM-4:30PM

RICHMOND-SUMMER SENIOR CENTER 337 Summer Street 8AM-4PM

SCHILLER PARK SENIOR CENTER 2057 Genesee Street 8:30AM-4PM

WILLIAM-EMSLIE YMCA SENIOR CENTER 585 William Street 6AM -9PM

Town of Amherst