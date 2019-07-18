Cooling centers to open with oppressive heat bearing down outside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cooling centers will open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to aid city residents suffering from the heat and don’t have access to air conditioning, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced on Thursday.
The mayor says this comes the National Weather Service’s forecast of “oppressively warm and humid” conditions.
“With the season’s hottest weather expected to settle over Buffalo this weekend, we’re asking residents to protect themselves and other from the potential effects of extreme heat,” said Brown, D-Buffalo.
Several of the centers will open Friday and continue to operate throughout the weekend.
City pools and splash pads will also be open.
Below is a list of cooling centers and their hours of operation for Friday:
City of Buffalo
- AUTUMNWOOD SENIOR CENTER 1800 Clinton Street 8AM-4PM
- THE BELLE CENTER 104 Maryland Street 8:30AM-9PM
- DELAVAN-GRIDER COMMUNITY CENTER 977 E. Delavan Avenue 8AM–8 PM
- DOROTHY J. COLLIER COMMUNITY CENTER 118 E. Utica Street 8:30AM-1PM
- EDWARD SAUNDERS COMMUNITY CENTER 2777 Bailey Avenue 9AM-9PM
- GEORGE K. ARTHUR COMMUNITY CENTER 2056 Genesee Street 9AM-6PM
- GLORIA J. PARKS COMMUNITY CENTER 3242 Main Street 8AM-9PM
- HENNEPIN COMMUNITY CENTER 24 Ludington Street 9AM-6PM
- HISPANIC UNITED OF BUFFALO 254 Virginia Street 8:30AM-3:30PM
- NORTHWEST BUFFALO COMMUNITY CENTER 155 Lawn Avenue 8:30AM-4:30PM
- RICHMOND-SUMMER SENIOR CENTER 337 Summer Street 8AM-4PM
- SCHILLER PARK SENIOR CENTER 2057 Genesee Street 8:30AM-4PM
- WILLIAM-EMSLIE YMCA SENIOR CENTER 585 William Street 6AM -9PM
Town of Amherst
- Northtown Center ( 1615 Amherst Manor Dr.)
- Open Fri., July 19 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., Sat.
- Open Sat., July 20 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Sun
- Clearfield Recreation Center (730 Hopkins Road)
- Open Fri., July 19 from 9:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Open Sat., July 20 from noon to 5:00 p.m.
- Center for Senior Services (370 John James Audubon Pkwy)
- Open Fri., July 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.