Mayor, SUNY officials: Big parties off-campus could lead to big fines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – As colleges around the country are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases following large gatherings, the City of Buffalo and officials from Buffalo State College and the University at Buffalo are now working together to try and prevent that from happening here, especially where there is off-campus housing.

“We have all seen those pictures of other colleges and universities across the country, with students engaging in behavior dangerous to themselves and others,” Mayor Byron Brown said at a press conference Thursday.

Together, they announced that city inspectors along with employees of the institutions will do a door-to-door outreach campaign to provide off-campus students with safety information and materials as well as making sure their rentals are safe and that no more than the proper number of students are living in a unit.

And when the semester gets underway, not only will police break up big gatherings, they’ll also slap those students who host parties and violate city ordinances with fines of up to $1,500.

Police will also hand over the names of students who host big parties to the colleges for possible discipline.

UB junior Justin Mehlenbacher and senior Aaron Djaker say the threat of a fine won’t stop students from partying.

“That’s nothing new, they’ve been giving out $1,500 tickets since we got here,” Mehlenbacher said. “They think it’s a deterrent, but when you’re in a frat with 40 people, everybody throws [in some money], and it’s gone.”

These UB students aren’t alone in that thought. Longtime University Heights resident Angelo Cellini thinks kids will find a way, too, and he says they’ve become crafty.

“The police come by and try to break up the parties, but the kids get pretty smart and know that they have to break up and come back or go to another location, so that’s not going to be way to solve the problem,” said Cellini.

Cellini worries there will be an outbreak that could force the University to revert back to all virtual.

As for Buffalo State, city and school leaders will aim to work with the property managers of off-campus student housing developments to get that information to the students.

The property owners who rent to students worry too.

“I have to worry about it all the time, but my tenants have a good understanding that I do not condone parties,” said landlord Tony Lazzaro.

He’s never had a problem before, and says the students he rents too are typically in Masters programs, requiring more discipline with their time. Still, he’s concerned about the inability to control what ultimately happens.

“I mean they’re on their own, they’re adults. I’m here every 30 days, or if there’s something that needs to be done that puts me here sooner than that,” Lazzaro said. “But other than those situations, there’s no way to control it.”

