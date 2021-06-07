Mayoral candidate India Walton receives endorsement from Buffalo Teachers Federation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s democratic challengers got a big endorsement Monday.

According to her campaign manager, the Buffalo Teachers Federation will be endorsing India Walton, backing the 38-year-old with its more than 3,000 members.

“She’s able to learn things quickly; she’s able to use her ability to build community and get experts in the field on her team and consult with them to move things forward,” said Eve Shippens, a city teacher who is field director for the Walton campaign.

In response to this endorsement, reps for Mayor Byron Brown’s campaign said Brown for Buffalo has proudly announced the support and endorsement of Mayor Brown’s candidacy for re-election by a significant number of labor unions including the following:

WNY CWA Council

AFSCME Council 35

AFSCME, Local 1095

CSEA, Local 815

Ironworkers Local Union No. 6

NYSNA (NYS Nurses Association)

SEIU1199

SMART Local 71

UFCW

U.A. Plumbers & Steamfitters, Local 22

Local 264

Local 650

Local 2651

Buffalo Building & Construction Trades Council

Mayor Brown has been the incumbent for 15 years. He is also challenged by Le’Candice Durham, a complaint clerk for the city.