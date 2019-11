BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Monday, Colvin Cleaners picked up more than 600 suits for Mayor Byron Brown’s “Suits for Veterans” clothing drive.



These “gently-worn” suits are being taken to the Belle Center on Maryland Street where veterans can pick out a suit for free. Pick up times are Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Veterans will receive a voucher for free cleaning and tailoring services from Colvin Cleaners.