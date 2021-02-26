McDonald’s celebrates new menu item with donation to Ronald McDonald House WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– McDonald’s is using its new chicken sandwich to spread some joy across Western New York.

The first 50 customers to order the new sandwich through the drive-thru also received a customized buffalove note.

McDonald’s is also marking the occasion by donating $5,000 to Western New York’s Ronald McDonald House.

“That money will go to the operation of the house and probably the purchase of a hot meal for the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.” Sally Vincent, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House of Western New York

The Ronald McDonald House said all of its funding comes from donations like this one.