Mechanical issues causing golf dome delay, officials say

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Golf lovers will have to wait a little longer for tee time at the Paddock Golf Dome in the Town of Tonawanda. There’s no re-opening date yet.

The 95,000 square foot facility has been closed since June, when crews deflated the dome for renovations. The Town of Tonawanda Superintendent of Parks and Recreation tells News 4 cosmetically the dome is ready to go, but they’ve run into a few mechanical issues with heating.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger says he’d hope to reopen the dome about a month ago, but got delayed with the contractor. He says if it’s going to open it has to be right and says public safety comes first.

“We have a responsibility, it’s a 95,000 square foot facility. It’s not like we’re putting a tent over your backyard patio. It’s a huge facility, it’s a $3 million project and we want to make sure when we open it, it’s going to stay open so that’s kind of the final steps we’re taking now,” said Emminger.

The renovations to the dome include all new turf on the driving range and mini golf area as well as new carpet. Emminger says no additional money is being spent during the delay.

He says there’s a meeting with the contractor Wednesday and he hopes to reopen the dome later this week.