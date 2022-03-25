BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four campus security officers working at Medaille College have been fired after an incident that sparked a protest on campus Friday.

On February 13, officers entered students dorm rooms without a residence hall representative, which is protocol.

“They were not knocking, just entering, they also were not in uniform,” said student programming coordinator Leya Slade. “These four officers went in and were terrorizing students there were some students that were unclothed and had no time to react to them coming in. Human error, that’s why it happened was apparently human error.”

Slade and other Student Government Association members met with President Kenneth Macur three times about the incident.

Macur said the two main offenders were fired immediately.

“When we continued to examine the tape of that day and observe the other actions of the other officers who were present we made a decision, in part with student input as well, to have those individuals removed from the account,” he said.

Students said action wasn’t taken fast enough and staged Friday’s protest.

“They’re surprised by our protest but they shouldn’t be because we’re afraid. I have to go sleep in that dorm tonight uneasy because who knows what’s going to happen,” Slade said. “They’re still not taking accountability and saying we will make sure this does not happen again.”

Macur said he’s agreed to all the students’ demands including town hall meetings and looking over policies.

He said the students didn’t tell him about today’s protest or additional demands they have, he heard about both elsewhere.

He said after hearing about the protest, he requested a meeting with SGA Friday morning and they declined.

“At some point rules and regulations don’t stop people from doing the wrong thing and that’s really unfortunate,” Macur said. “Somebody the college put their trust in violated that trust and caused a lot of harm and damage and trauma to our students.”

The president said he is committed to hearing the students’ additional requests and is willing to have further discussions with them.

The college released this full statement Friday:

“On February 13, there was an incident involving public safety officers entering students’ residence hall rooms against campus and Vista policies. It was highly traumatic. As a result of an ongoing and collaborative investigation, all public safety officers associated with this event have been removed. We (three Medaille College VPs and I) have met with SGA routinely beginning March 9. Our last meeting (Wednesday, March 23) included the owners of Vista, the Director of Public Safety, and a 17-year public safety officer with Medaille. We have agreed to all of the SGA’s requests. At Wednesday’s meeting, we agreed to additional steps to move forward. Late yesterday afternoon, we learned (but not from SGA), that they (a) were planning a walkout and (b) have additional demands. They have refused to meet with us and they refuse to share that list of demands. While Medaille College respects the right of our students to peacefully protest, we, as recently as yesterday, have been open to additional discussions to help address lingering concerns. The administration has already met on three separate occasions with the Student Government Association and agreed to all their demands. We stand by our open door policy and are always ready and willing to respond to issues surrounding the safety and well-being of our students.”

