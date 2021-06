LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) –Grammy-winning singer Melissa Etheridge will make a stop at ArtPark this summer hitting the stage on Tuesday, August 24.

The concert is part of Tuesdays in the Park and begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at the Artpark Box Office (Fridays & Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and ticketmaster.com. General Admission Lawn tickets start at $19.

Visit artpark.net for more information on ticket pricing.