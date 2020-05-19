Member of Reimagine Education Council says school likely to be different for students, teachers come fall

(WIVB)–What’s the deal with school in the fall? Will students physically return??

Governor Cuomo created a special council to figure out what the future of education will look like.

We spoke with a local leader on the council about her ideas.

It’s not even summer yet, but many parents are already wondering if their child will physically return to school in the fall.

A concern Melodie Baker, Director of Education at the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, says she’s taking into consideration.

Baker has been named a member of the state’s new-formed Reimagine Education Advisory Council.

It’s made up of those in education across the state who will meet virtually for the first time this week.

Baker says school will likely be a little different for both students and teachers come fall.

That’s something she believes the council will be trying to figure out.

Baker says this pandemic has shed light on some issues within education that were already there.

She also says her goal is to not only make sure parents and teachers are supported, but to make sure children get back to school safely.