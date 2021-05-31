Memorial Day observances at Forest Lawn honors service members and families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this Memorial Day people all across Western New York reflected on the sacrifice of those who gave their lives for this country. The Erie County American Legion planted over 7,000 American Flags at the headstones of those who served.

Community leaders including Deputy Mayor Ellen Grant and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz were in attendance of the ceremony.

The President of the Erie County American Legion Auxiliary says while the brave men and women at Forest Lawn Cemetery may be gone, they will never be forgotten.

“It’s a small way to thank those who made the ultimate sacrifice, so that we may live in freedom,” said Stephanie Baxter.

The families of those who gave their lives were also thanked, by Legion member Gary Wald.

“No one can replace these fallen heroes, especially in the eyes of their families, but we can offer shoulders to cry on and assurance that their loved ones will not be forgotten,” said Wald.