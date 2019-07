AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Family and friends of a Sweet Home Football and Lacrosse coaching legend will come together to say their final goodbyes.

A memorial gathering for John Faller will be held at Sweet Home High School on July 26 at 8 p.m. He died over the weekend.

The former PE teacher and athletic director retired from teaching at Sweet Home in 2015.

He ended his coaching career with the Panthers in 2017.

He was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame last year.