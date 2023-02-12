BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sports betting is a popular form of gambling. With the Super Bowl being played on Sunday, mental advocates warn of the dangers that come with excessive gambling.
Carl Turner, the program director at Best Self Health, joined News 4 at 6 on Sunday to talk about it.
You can watch the full segment above.
For more information on Best Self Health, click here.
Latest Posts
- Damar Hamlin makes Super Bowl appearance, says he’d like to return to football ‘eventually’
- Super Bowl LVII: Donna, Ed Kelce supporting sons from separate areas of State Farm Stadium
- Super Bowl LVII: Jason Kelce, Nick Sirianni get emotional during national anthem
- Will Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s wife have her baby at the Super Bowl?
- Mental health advocates warn about dangers of sports gambling
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.