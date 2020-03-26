Metro Rail and Bus temporarily suspending fares

1  of  3
Local News
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Metro Bus and Rail will temporarily suspend fare collection on all routes to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Friday, fare collection will be suspended on all us routes, paratransit service and Metro Rail. Since there’s no fare collection, passengers will be asked to use rear doors while boarding and exiting the bus.

Those who have special needs or mobility issues may still use the front doors.

“These measures will maximize social distancing, help protect employees and riders, and provide more opportunities to clean and disinfect buses and rail cars,” a Thursday press release on the NFTA’s website reads.

Metro Rail and Bus has also increased cleaning schedules, the release adds.

