Mexican citizen living in Dunkirk sentenced on child pornography charges

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Mexican citizen living in Dunkirk was sentenced on child pornography charges today, according to the U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

26-year-old David Flores-Torres will spend 120 months in prison, followed by 30 years of supervised release.

Authorities say on June 5 of last year a search warrant was executed at Torres’ home in Dunkirk.

During the search, investigators seized his Samsung Galaxy S3 which contained 79 pictures and 14 videos.

Officials say some of the images were of prepubescent minors or minors less than 12-years-old, as well as depicting violence.

Torres also received and distributed images of child porn from and to others with whom he was in contact with using his cell phone and the internet.

He also told authorities on three occasions between 2017 and 2018 he engaged in sexual contact with two minors under the age of 18.

According to U.S. Attorney Kennedy, the government advocated for a sentence of 14 to 17.5 years in prison, which was the sentencing range recommended under the U.S. sentencing guidelines.