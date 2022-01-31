Miguel Rodriguez, veteran Buffalo News sports reporter, dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Miguel Rodriguez, a longtime sports reporter at The Buffalo News, died Monday after a monthlong battle with Covid-19. He was 47.

Rodriguez was known for his dedicated coverage of high school sports and his outsized laughter. He joined The News in 2003 from the Niagara Gazette and wore a number of hats in the sports department, covering all levels of professional and amateur sports in addition to time as a copy editor.

“We are saddened to pass along that our friend and colleague Miguel Rodriguez has passed away,” The News posted from its high school sports account. “He enjoyed being around his colleagues, but he mostly enjoyed being out with you, the athletes, coaches, ADs, parents and more who make high school sports so special. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Rodriguez graduated from Canisius High School in 1992 and attended the University of Rochester. He especially loved hockey and was a goaltender in his playing days.

“No one worked harder, laughed louder or had a bigger smile,” said Keith McShea, a former Deputy Sports Editor at The News who once covered high schools alongside Rodriguez. “When I left the beat, it was his. And he did it right. He was a good man with a good heart and a good soul. He was extremely devoted to his family. He had an ability to do an amazing job no matter what he was assigned.”

Rodriguez’s diverse skillset and charisma were appreciated across the newsroom.

“Despite the gruff exterior, nobody had a bigger heart,” Colin Dabkowski, The News’ former arts critic, wrote on Twitter. “His work changed the lives of HS athletes and their families. He was one of the good ones.”

Details for remembrance services have not yet been announced.