Miki Sudo eats 246 wings edging out Joey Chestnut at National Buffalo Wing Eating Championship

by: News 4 Staff

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Miki Sudo edged out Joey Chestnut to win the National Buffalo Wing Eating Championship at Highmark Stadium eating 246 wings in 12 minutes.

Some of the best competitive eaters came out for the National Buffalo Wing Eating Championship.

Chestnut ate 244 wings just shy of what Sudo accomplished.

During the two-day festival, organizers estimate that 20 tons of wings were used.

