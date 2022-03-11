BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Department of Defense military medical team that has been helping local healthcare workers at ECMC headed home Friday.

The team its Buffalo tour after being here since the beginning of January to help out amid the Omicron variant surge.

The team is made up of active-duty members of the United States Navy.

On December 31, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the team would be coming to Buffalo as she announced her Winter Plan 2.0.

Each member received a certificate of appreciation for their hard work in helping ECMC during tough times.

“I wanna thank you all for your flexibility, for your responsiveness, for your hard work and dedication that you’ve given to the Erie County Medical Center and to the people and to the city of Buffalo and the surrounding area and to the people of our state over the last two and a half months. Your efforts provided much needed and appreciated capability to ECMC but most importantly you alleviated suffering and you provided compassionate care to our citizens,” said Major General Michel A. Natali.

Hospital leaders said the group not only helped out with COVID patients during their time here, they helped out wherever they were needed.

Both the team and hospital leaders said they were not only colleagues, they’ve now become friends for life.

The team is called “team Buffalo” and in a closing ceremony Friday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told them they’ll always be honorary Buffalonians.

“ECMC was in deep trouble and you helped save it. You helped save so many lives in this community including individuals who never walked in this door but went to hospitals across Western New York because they could, because ECMC could take the worst patients, could take those that needed that level of care, because you were here,” he said.

The group was previously deployed in Louisiana and Montana before coming to Buffalo.

