Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital is latest to limit visitors due to flu and RSV







BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital has, much like Oishei Children’s Hospital, temporarily enacted an enhanced visitation policy in the face of a “severe respiratory virus and influenza season.”

The hospital stated that anyone who is ill and also children under the age of five should not visit the hospital unless they are seeking treatment. That also applies to children between the ages of five and 14, who can visit under special circumstances but must be accompanied by a supervising adult.

The policy does not apply to parents or grandparents, who may visit at any time, but these adults are advised to wear a mask if they have a respiratory illness.

On top of that, anyone who does decide to visit should self-screen for contagious diseases, the hospital stated.

Health officials said recently that there have been more than 700 flu cases in the last two weeks in Erie County. This time last year, there were 100 cases.

A boy died from flu-related complications this past weekend. It was the first pediatric flu death in Erie County since 2017.





