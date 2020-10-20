Minority Bar Association calling on Mayor Brown to have Buffalo Police wear name badges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Some community leaders say identifying police officers should be as simple as looking at their badges.

They want to be sure police officers are held accountable for their actions on the job and can be easily identified. The Minority Bar Association of Western New York called for all Buffalo Police Officers to be required to display a name tag and a badge number on their uniforms.



The group is calling on Mayor Byron Brown to implement the change after some officers stopped wearing badges with names on them.



“We need our officers, our police department, that we support with our tax money, to display their name, just like they display their names in the suburbs, and in the countryside.”



Buffalo Police tell News 4 they took this action in response to anonymous threats being made to police officers and their families. They say that an officer’s name will appear on any and all police paperwork.

LATEST: