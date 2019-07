State Police have confirmed that 3-year-old Zyvette Marquez-Rivera has died.

Marquez-Rivera was last seen at Casey Park on Knickerbocker Rd. in the town of Ontario Sunday night.

Water rescue units located her body in a small body of water in the park at around just before midnight.

Police are continuing their investigation this morning.

