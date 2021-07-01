Missing 45-year-old Angola woman found dead

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gina Baca, 45, of Angola who was reported possibly missing Tuesday has been found dead.

Seneca Nation of Indians Marshals contacted the New York State Police Tuesday afternoon about the disappearance of the 45-year-old. This triggered a call from state police to the public for any information they might have about her disappearance.

NYSP say Baca was found dead Thursday.

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021at 3:00 P.M., Troopers out of SP Collins were searching for a missing person, Gina J. Baca, 45 of Angola, NY. On July 1, 2021, Baca has been located deceased. This is still an active investigation. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) July 2, 2021 New York State Police

No other information is available at this time.