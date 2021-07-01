Missing 45-year-old Angola woman found dead

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gina Baca, 45, of Angola who was reported possibly missing Tuesday has been found dead.
Seneca Nation of Indians Marshals contacted the New York State Police Tuesday afternoon about the disappearance of the 45-year-old. This triggered a call from state police to the public for any information they might have about her disappearance.
NYSP say Baca was found dead Thursday.
No other information is available at this time.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.