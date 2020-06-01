Missing fair food? The Great Pumpkin Farm will host fair food drive-through every weekend in June

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Most of this summer’s fairs and festivals have been canceled due to COVID-19- but if you want to get your fried dough fix, the Great Pumpkin Farm can help.

The farm will host a “Great Fair Food Festival Drive-thru” every weekend of June.

The drive-through will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from June 5 to June 28, rain or shine.

Customers can drive up, place their food orders from their cars, pay (cash only) and go.

Admission is free and no reservations are required. All servers and fair vendors will be following COVID-19 guidelines, wearing masks and gloves.

The Great Pumpkin Farm is located at 11199 Main St. in Clarence.

