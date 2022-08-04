TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for an elderly man who is believed to be in the Western New York area.

Frank A. Gugino, 86 and of Rochester, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Police say that information indicates that he was in Amherst at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. He was last seen on Woody Lane in Rochester at 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

He was driving a 2015 red Hyundai Sonata with New York license plates of HCP-7859.

Gugino is described as 5’8″ and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.