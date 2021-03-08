More movie productions in the future for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The entertainment industry is increasingly coming to Western New York and it looks like Hollywood isn’t leaving anytime soon.

News 4 first reported Friday that Paramount Pictures will start shooting a film here in the coming weeks.

Casting for extra is already open.

The Buffalo-Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark tells us there’s already more to come.

Academy award-winning Producer Jonathan Sanger will be shooting a new feature, right after Paramount leaves town.

“I would tell you that it is of you know safe again to shoot movies which is always the big thing and then here in western New York we don’t have the density that you would have any say in New York City or Los Angeles so it’s a really attractive place to shoot.” Tim Clark, Buffalo-Niagara Film Commissioner

Clark says after the tough year for Western New York, the film industry can help quickly inject much-needed relief for the economy.