More than 5,000 NYSEG customers without power in Lancaster, Lockport areas

At this time, 5,600 NYSEG customers in the Lancaster and Lockport areas are without power.

NYSEG says it expects 95% of impacted customers to have power by 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Company crews continue work assessing the damage and making repairs. Crews will work through the night until power is restored to everyone.

According to NYSEG, more than 1,400 personnel are working on restoration efforts across the state and are coordinating response efforts with state and local emergency management.

We’ll continue to update as more information is made available.