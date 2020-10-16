More than $8 million worth of marijuana seized at U.S./Canada border

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Buffalo have seized more than a ton of marijuana in commercial shipment at the U.S./Canada border.

The shipment included 2,145 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana that weighed 2,410 lbs.

It was determined that the marijuana had an estimated street value of more than $8 million dollars.

The seizure is currently being investigated by Special Agents with the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

“Our CBP officers remain enforcement focused and driven and this latest large load marijuana seizure is proof of that”, said Port Director Jennifer De La O. “Their efforts have produced record setting results for narcotics seizures within the Buffalo Field Office exemplifying their dedication to the CBP mission.”