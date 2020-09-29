More than 90 varieties of cereal at The Cereal Spot

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At “The Cereal Spot” on Hertel, there are more than 90 different varieties of cereal to choose from. And feel free to mix and match!

“You become a cereal chef when you walk in here,” said Co-owner Eric Dacey.

It’s an idea 20 years in the making. “It was just always something in the back of my mind that I had to do and the time was right and here we are,” said Dacey.

Dacey considers himself a cereal fanatic. “Morning, noon and night,” he said. “You can’t go wrong!”

He says it was only fitting to open up shop in Buffalo. “Our city smells like cereal, he said. “It brings nostalgia, memories and as soon as you walk in here, it brings a smile to your face.”

Guests will need a mask to enter. Upon arrival, they are greeted by mural of famous cereal characters. The tables are cereal boxes and when it comes to filling your bowl –there’s no shortage of options!

It offers classics like Fruit Loops. Lucky Charms and Cheerios. Along with the latest and greatest finds — like Josh’s Jaqs. A portion of the proceeds from each bowl goes to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

And you can’t forget the toppings, like fresh fruit and candy.

Just when you think it can’t get any sweeter, you can add a scoop of ice cream! It also serves up ice cream tacos, among other sweet treats.

If you wan’t to stop in yourself, The Cereal Spot is open every day, but Monday. For hours and more information, head here.

They hope to see you “Spoon!”

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.