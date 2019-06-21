Morning Rush: Friday, June 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Bashar Hall has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son, Xavion Hazzard. Hall and his girlfriend, Keona Owens were both found guilty of murder and manslaughter in separate trials.

"This poor little baby had 81 separate bruises on his body. 81," said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.