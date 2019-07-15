Morning Rush: Monday, July 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-- A six-count indictment has been returned by a federal grand jury in the case of Timothy Mulvey, 32, of Grand Island, charging him with aggravated bank robbery, intent to commit a larceny, and bank larceny.

According to the U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, on June 27 of last year, Mulvey robbed the Northwest Savings Bank on Grand Island Boulevard, where he displayed a weapon demanding money from a bank teller.