Mother brings stuffed animals for NICU babies

(WIVB)–A local family donated dozens of stuffed animals to the children at Oishei Children’s Hospital Monday morning.

Raemarie Brock says her twins spent time in the NICU after they were born prematurely last Christmas. Brock asked family and friends not to get her twins gifts this Christmas, but to bring a donation for the NICU.

She says she wanted to do something for the place that helped her family in a big way last year. Brock brought 67 stuffed animals because the NICU can hold a maximum of 66 babies.