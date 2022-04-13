WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – A motorcycle driver was killed in an accident Wednesday on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Wheatfield, the Niagara County Sheriff announced.
Police have not yet released information about the driver. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m.
Police said both the motorcycle and the white SUV it collided with were traveling in the same direction. They believe the SUV slowed down because the car in front of it was making a left turn, but the motorcycle did not slow down in time and hit the rear end of the SUV.
The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead shortly after after the accident. No other injuries were reported.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
* * *
