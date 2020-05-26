1  of  2
Motorcyclists, ATV riders create dangerous road conditions on Niagara Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say dozens of people driving ATV’s, motorcycles, and dirt bikes created dangerous conditions on the roads Sunday.

A video was sent to News 4 of riders on Niagara Street. Police captain Jeff Rinaldo says officers tried to stop them, but they continued to speed through the city.

Rinaldo says some members the group collided with a police car in Tonawanda and others were arrested in Niagara Falls.

News 4 reached out to Niagara Falls Police about the incident. They’re not commenting at this time.

