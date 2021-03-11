Mount Olive Development, People Inc. moving forward with Delavan Grider apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– People living in Buffalo’s Delavan Grider neighborhood learned more about a new senior housing complex Thursday.



People Inc and Mount Olive Development held a public meeting about new apartments at Mount Olive Baptist Church on East Delavan.



The church’s pastor William Gillison has been dreaming of this project for nearly 30-years.

He says these apartments will keep senior citizens in the community they’ve been calling home.



“We wanted to build a place for seniors, especially in this day and time, who are homeowners and come from all walks of life, maybe those responsibilities they don’t want anymore. And they don’t want to move out of the community. It’s a need we think we think we’re fulfilling.”

Pastor Gillison says they’re hoping to build 65-apartments. Project leaders are applying for a state grant for these new apartments. They’re hoping to break ground this fall.