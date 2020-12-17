Mount St. Mary’s Hospital donates oranges to Hyde Park Elementary

Mount Saint Mary’s Hospital donated 500 boxes of oranges to the students of Hyde Park Elementary. A hospital representative says there’s more to food security than just having food around.

“Food security includes access, choices when you do have access, and that connection with nutrition,” explained Bernadette Franjoine.

“Niagara Falls has always been challenged with food access, and we’ve been happy to partner with the school system, so that they’ll help us have access to the children, and we can bring things directly to them.”