Movement to Restore Trust releases list of top qualities local catholics want to see in next bishop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Movement to Restore Trust developed a list of desired qualities members of the Diocese of Buffalo, including laity, clergy, and religious, would like to see in the next bishop in Buffalo.

On December 7, at the MRT’s “Path Forward” symposium at Canisius College, 120 attendees voted online and via text in response to questions asking them to list their own desired qualities.

According to the organization, this resulted in more than 1,000 individual votes.

The top seven qualities were:

Transparent Honest Humble Holy Collaborative Servant Leader Willing to make tough choices

“This input was invaluable,” said MRT Organizing Committee Member John Hurley. “From the start, we have been focused on increasing the voice of the laity in Church matters. It is clear the laity is now fully engaged in the appointment of our next bishop.”

They are forwarding the list to Archbishop Christophe Pierre, who serves as Pope Francis’ representative to the U.S. as part of the ongoing communication with him.

“We continue to approach our work with a sense of hope, and we look forward to developing a positive working relationship with Bishop Edward Scharfenberger,” Hurley added. “We are already off to a good start.”